Raptors Expected to Regress Next Season, Oddsmakers Say

The Toronto Raptors have spent the better part of the last decade proving the doubters wrong.

Every year Vegas oddsmakers will set a line for Toronto's total wins, usually somewhere between the low-40s to low-50s, and almost every year the Raptors have gone over that number. Save for the 'Tampa Tank' season in 2020-21, Toronto has eclipsed its pre-season win total every season since 2011-12. At this point, it's become a tradition.

As things sit with just over a month to go before training camp, Toronto's win total for the 2022-23 season is 45.5 at most sportsbooks with the odds leaning in favor of the Raptors going over that number. At DraftKings, for example, Toronto is -120 to go over 45.5, conveying a 54% chance the Raptors top that total.

That number, however, suggests sportsbooks are thinking Toronto may regress next season. The Raptors won 48 games last year while battling injuries, a COVID-19 outbreak, and the toughest pandemic restrictions of any NBA city. The organization was forced to play without fans for large swaths of the season and began the year without its All-NBA forward, Pascal Siakam.

In the East, that 45.5 total is the sixth highest, behind the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks, respectively. The Brooklyn Nets may end up with a higher win total, though they remain unlisted while the Kevin Durant situation lingers.

