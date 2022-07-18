Skip to main content
Early Win Totals Have Raptors Taking a Step Back Next Season, Vegas Says

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Early Win Totals Have Raptors Taking a Step Back Next Season, Vegas Says

The Toronto Raptors are expected to win about 44.5 games next season, a step back from last year, Vegas sportsbooks say

Vegas sportsbooks refuse to learn their lesson.

For the past decade, there have been few bets more lucrative than the Toronto Raptors going over their pre-season win totals. Since 2011-12, the Raptors have eclipsed their projected win total every single season save for the so-called 'Tampa Tank' in 2020-21. Typically, it hasn't been particularly close.

It's a little early to really deep dive into win totals with so much of the offseason still up in the air, but PointsBet has listed Toronto's win total for next season at 44.5 (-140), suggesting a 58% chance the Raptors go over that number. That number marks a seven win jump from last season's projected pre-season win total but a slight step back from the 48-34 record Toronto posted last year.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

For now, the 44.5 win mark for the Raptors is the sixth best in the Eastern Conference, behind the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks, respectively. The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are both unlisted as rumors swirl around Kevin Durant's potential departure from Brooklyn and the possibility of the Knicks landing Donovan Mitchell this summer.

Expect Toronto's win total to shift closer to the season, but if history is any indication of what's to come for the Raptors this year, Toronto will certainly eclipse that 44.5 wins number.

Further Reading

Report: Nets 'wouldn't consider' Kevin Durant offer from Raptors without Scottie Barnes

Raptors knock off Heat but fall short of Summer League finals

D.J. Wilson shows why Raptors signed him with a breakout Summer League showing

In This Article (1)

Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

USATSI_17359623_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Nets 'Wouldn't Consider' Kevin Durant Offer From Raptors Without Scottie Barnes

By Aaron Rose39 minutes ago
USATSI_17116076_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Jump Suns in Kevin Durant Sweepstakes, Vegas Says

By Aaron RoseJul 16, 2022
USATSI_18696611_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Knock Off Heat but Fall Short of Summer League Finals

By Aaron RoseJul 15, 2022
USATSI_16000951_168390270_lowres
News

Financial Constraints Make a Bojan Bogdanovic Trade Difficult For Raptors

By Aaron RoseJul 15, 2022
USATSI_17358215_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Deandre Ayton Offer Sheet Has Major Impact on Kevin Durant Sweepstakes in Favor of Toronto

By Aaron RoseJul 14, 2022
USATSI_17359693_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Fall in Updated Kevin Durant Trade Odds, Vegas Says

By Aaron RoseJul 14, 2022
USATSI_17554787_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Sign Justin Champagnie to Two-Year, Partially Guaranteed Deal

By Aaron RoseJul 14, 2022
USATSI_15800106_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Raptors Have 7th Best Odds to Acquire Deandre Ayton, Vegas Says

By Aaron RoseJul 14, 2022