Early Win Totals Have Raptors Taking a Step Back Next Season, Vegas Says

Vegas sportsbooks refuse to learn their lesson.

For the past decade, there have been few bets more lucrative than the Toronto Raptors going over their pre-season win totals. Since 2011-12, the Raptors have eclipsed their projected win total every single season save for the so-called 'Tampa Tank' in 2020-21. Typically, it hasn't been particularly close.

It's a little early to really deep dive into win totals with so much of the offseason still up in the air, but PointsBet has listed Toronto's win total for next season at 44.5 (-140), suggesting a 58% chance the Raptors go over that number. That number marks a seven win jump from last season's projected pre-season win total but a slight step back from the 48-34 record Toronto posted last year.

For now, the 44.5 win mark for the Raptors is the sixth best in the Eastern Conference, behind the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks, respectively. The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are both unlisted as rumors swirl around Kevin Durant's potential departure from Brooklyn and the possibility of the Knicks landing Donovan Mitchell this summer.

Expect Toronto's win total to shift closer to the season, but if history is any indication of what's to come for the Raptors this year, Toronto will certainly eclipse that 44.5 wins number.

