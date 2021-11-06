Raptors Winning Streak Snapped in Battle of NBA's Top Rookies

The Cleveland Cavaliers knew they couldn’t go wrong.

They’d interviewed both Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley among a handful of others ahead of last July’s NBA Draft and were impressed by both, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Friday night. There was an aura about Barnes, Bickerstaff said. When Barnes walked into the room during his pre-draft interview it was clear he was a difference-maker. There’s no doubt the decision for Cleveland on draft night was difficult. Toronto reportedly made a last-ditch effort to trade up to No. 3, hoping to snag Mobley, but the Cavaliers wouldn’t budge, nabbing the 7-foot forward from USC just ahead of Toronto.

Five months later, nobody is complaining. The two rookies have been revelations for their respective teams. They’ve reinvigorated their organizations after disappointing 2020-21 seasons and they’ve done it in an unusual way for rookies: on the defensive end.

“These two guys, both, the tools and talent they’ve been given, they’ve realized it. They’ve used it as a strength and played with those strengths,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. “A lot of defense starts with the want-to and desire to want to do it. I think they both understand that that’s how they can make impactful and winning plays. So they both do it.”

On Friday, the edge went to Mobley whose Cavaliers pulled off a 102-101 come-from-behind victory courtesy of some late-game heroics from Jarrett Allen and a pair of free throws from Darius Garland to snap Toronto's five-game winning streak.

Toronto had a chance to clinch it late when Gary Trent Jr. poked loose Cleveland's inbound pass with 24 seconds to go in the game, but the Raptors couldn't pounce on the ball before it squirted out of bounds. Trent tried to play hero again, blocking a Collin Sexton layup, but Cleveland again retained possession via the jump ball. The third time, however, was not the charm for the Raptors who fouled Garland and couldn't convert on a fadeaway would-be game-winner from OG Anunoby.

Barnes may have been beat a couple of times by Mobley, but the Raptors’ rookie looked smooth in his first game back after being sidelined with a sprained thumb. After easing into things in the first quarter, Barnes got back to his mid-range game to start the second, finishing the first half with 12 of his 14 points.

While Barnes and Mobley certainly headlined the night, Toronto’s second-round pick, arguably the steal of the draft, Dalano Banton can’t be forgotten. The Toronto native continues to be a sparkplug for Toronto off the bench, checking in and immediately revving up the pace. He scored seven of his 11 points in the first half, connecting on five of seven shots.

Anunoby Has Highlight Reel Performance

Anunoby got his work done the easy way Friday night, scoring in transition with a handful of highlight-reel slams. The first, courtesy of a hit-ahead pass from Fred VanVleet.

Another, off one of Gary Trent Jr's six steals that he scooped up for an easy slam.

He went with the reverse jam courtesy of Malachi Flynn in the second quarter.

And hooked up again with VanVleet for an alley-oop slam.

Nine of his team-high 23 points came in the fourth quarter, but after nailing a tough pull-up three over Cede Osman late, he couldn't nail the game-winner as time expried.

Flynn Gets Back In

After falling out of the Raptors' rotation to start the season, Toronto's 2019 first-round pick appears to be back in Nurse's good books after a pair of solid performances. He's learned to be more aggressive offensively, rushing up the floor or throwing outlet passes in transition whenever possible.

He hasn't jumped Banton in the rotation, but he's certainly back firmly in the rotation as a third point guard off the bench.

Up Next: Brooklyn Nets

Toronto’s winning streak is going to face one of the league’s toughest tests on Sunday when Kevin Durant, James Harden, and the Brooklyn Nets come to town for a 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff.