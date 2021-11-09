Raptors Expect to be Without Khem Birch For Back-to-Back

The Toronto Raptors just can't catch a break.

With Pascal Siakam finally back and healthy after offseason shoulder surgery, the Raptors are now expecting to be without Khem Birch for the next few days. The 29-year-old center missed Sunday's game with a knee injury and won't play in either of Toronto's next two game, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday.

Birch suffered the knee injury prior to Sunday's game, Nurse said. It didn't seem like anything significant at the time and a follow-up MRI came back clean.

"Just a little swollen. Just a couple, 2-3 days, I think," Nurse said. "He’s day-to-day just to get the swelling under control."

If all goes well, Birch should be back in the lineup Saturday when the Raptors return home against the Detroit Pistons. Until then, Toronto will likely go with the same small-ish lineup against the Boston Celtics with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby manning the frontcourt. That lineup should work against the Philadelphia 76ers too as long as Joel Embiid remains sidelined having reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN.

Siakam will certainly play Wednesday night, Nurse said, but his status for Thursday remains up-in-the-air. It'll come down to how he feels ahead of the second night of the back-to-back.

