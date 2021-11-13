Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Raptors Without Fred VanVleet (Groin) & Precious Achiuwa (Shoulder) vs. Pistons
    Publish date:

    Author:

    Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will be a little shorthanded Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons.

    Fred VanVleet will ironically be sidelined with a groin strain coming on the heels of his $15,000 fine for making an "obscene" gesture in Thursday night's victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto will also be without Precious Achiuwa who will miss his first game of the season with right shoulder tendinitis.

    Neither injury is expected to be a long-term issue, Nurse said. VanVleet has been dealing with the groin strain, "for a while," Nurse said, while Achiuwa's shoulder injury occurred on Thursday.

    Toronto will, however, get Khem Birch back after his three-game absence due to right knee swelling.

    The Raptors will start Goran Dragic, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby. It'll be Dragic's first appearance since October 25.

