Nick Nurse Won't Say if Kyle Lowry Will Play Again This Season

Nick Nurse isn't making any promises when it comes to playing Kyle Lowry again this season.

It's been over a week since Toronto Raptors fans have seen the 35-year-old Lowry take the court in a Raptors uniform. He's played in just nine of the team's last 24 games dating back to the March 25th NBA trade deadline. While it would certainly be nice to see the franchise icon take the court potentially for the final time in a Raptors uniform, Nurse isn't tipping his hand for the final two games of the season.

"Maybe. I think again, it remains to be seen," Nurse said of playing Lowry. "Each day's a new beginning and we kinda figure it out as it goes from there. Day to day is day to day, and rest, and when guys are ready to go it's ready to go, so we shall see."

Nurse opted to take the same stance with the other recovering Raptors players. OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet were all held out of Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls, and Nurse wouldn't say if they would return for the final few games.

If Toronto loses to Chicago on Thursday the Raptors will lock up the seventh spot in the NBA lottery and a 31.9% chance of landing a top-four pick in the NBA Draft. Once that's secured it would certainly be nice if Lowry and the rest of Toronto's healthy stars could finish the season on the right foot.

