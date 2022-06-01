Report: Raptors Worked Out Pittsburgh Forward Mo Gueye Ahead of Draft

If the Toronto Raptors are truly deadset on building a team with 15 OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Precious Achiuwa type players as Masai Ujiri has joked, then Pittsburgh's Mo Gueye is certainly a prospect to keep an eye on.

The 6-foot-9 Gueye is a jack of all trades, master of none type prospect in this year's NBA Draft who has reportedly worked out for the Raptors, per Pittsburgh Sports Now. While he didn't put up gaudy box score stats in his lone year with the Panthers, but the senior forward is a true two-way player who fits Toronto's mold in the undrafted free agent market.

"He earned America East Defensive Player of the Year honors a year prior to arriving at Pitt and lived up to that reputation by averaging the second-most blocks in the conference," Pittsburgh reporter Stephen Thompson of Inside the Panthers told AllRaptors. "The rangy forward also utilized an array of offensive skills that few expected would translate to a higher level of college basketball. He shot the ball efficiently from distance, his handle was much better than advertised and at 6-foot-9 he can obviously play above the rim as well."

Gueye averaged 36.4% from behind the arc this past season and 77% from the free-throw line, suggesting he should develop into a capable shooter at the next level. His 9.8 points per game aren't particularly impressive, but he averaged 6.3 rebounds this past year and 2.5 blocks and nearly one steal per game over his last two seasons.

Don't expect Toronto to go after Gueye with the No. 33 pick, but he may be scooped up following the draft or at the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League later on in the offseason.

