Report: Raptors Worked Out Wichita State Guard Tyson Etienne

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly worked out Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly worked out Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors have had plenty of success with Wichita State guards in the past and they're reportedly keeping their eyes on another one this year.

Tyson Etienne, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard out of Wichita State, has reportedly worked out for the Raptors, according to multiple reports.

Etienne, who shares an alma mater with Fred VanVleet, averaged 16.3 points, 2.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and shot 37.1% from the floor and 39.2% from three-point range last season.

While Etienne is not ranked among the top 100 players on ESPN's draft board nor The Athletic's draft board, he could be the type of player Toronto is looking at in the second round or as a free agent signing following the July 29th NBA Draft.

Etienne has until July 7 to decide whether or not he wants to stay in the 2021 draft or return to college for his junior season.

