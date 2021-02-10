Yuta Watanabe, OG Anunoby Questionable vs. Wizards

The Toronto Raptors have listed Yuta Watanabe and OG Anunoby as questionable ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards

The Toronto Raptors added Yuta Watanabe to their injury report Wednesday afternoon, listing the Japanese forward as questionable with a left ankle sprain against the Washington Wizards.

Watanabe's injury could spoil what was scheduled to be just the third game in history in which two Japanese-born players faced off in an NBA game. He and Rui Hachimura are the only two Japanese players in the NBA and two of only three Japanese players to ever play in the NBA.

OG Anunoby is the only other Raptors player listed as questionable for the game. He continues to battle a left calf strain he sustained on January 25 against the Indiana Pacers. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said the team is shooting to have him back by the end of their current road trip which culminates on Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

Patrick McCaw remains out as he continues to rehab from knee surgery while rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris will both be playing with the Raptors 905 tonight in the G League.

