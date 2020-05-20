Toronto re-opening basketball courts

Basketball courts are re-opening across Toronto, Mayor John Tory announced Wednesday.

The news came as the city began to lift restrictions on public parks. Approximately 150 basketball courts and more than 300 soccer fields and another 300 baseball diamonds will open this week.

"While visiting a park, people must continue to practise physical distancing," the city's press release stated. "People must always stay two metres (six feet) apart while visiting the City’s parks. If a resident arrives at an amenity that is crowded, they are advised to wait until there is enough space to physically distance or return at another time."

Torontonians will only be allowed to play one-on-one with those they've quarantined with, according to CP24, but organized sports will remain prohibited for the time being.

"I have confidence in the people of Toronto that they can figure this out," Tory told reporters.

"Park amenities that continue to be closed include playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, swimming pools and splash pads," the city's statement said. "Greenhouses, nurseries and conservatories, High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm also remain closed. Waterfront parking lots will remain closed for the time being, and High Park will continue to be closed to traffic on the weekends."

Ontario has had over 23 thousand positive COVID-19 tests and conducted nearly 570 thousand tests as of Wednesday, according to Canada.ca. Toronto has just over nine thousand reported cases, according to Toronto.ca.

The Toronto Raptors opened the OVO Athletic Centre on a very restricted basis last week as the NBA began to lift restrictions on team workouts.