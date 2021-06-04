Report: Several Teams Have Called Portland to Inquire about Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly received numerous calls from NBA teams inquiring about the availability of Damian Lillard

NBA superstar trade watch is now in full swing.

Multiple teams have reportedly called the Portland Trail Blazers to inquire about the availability of superstar point guard Damian Lillard, ESPN's Steven A. Smith reported Friday.

"Six or seven teams believe they can get their hands on [Lillard], one of them includes the Knicks but also the Clippers, the Miami Heat," Smith reported.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers were eliminated from the playoffs Thursday night. Following the loss, the 30-year-old Lillard posted a cryptic Instagram post.

"How long should I stay dedicated? How long til opportunity meet preparation," the caption said, quoting Nipsey Hussle.

If not for a triple-double performance from Ben Uzoh in 2012, the Toronto Raptors likely would have drafted Lillard back in the 2012 draft. Toronto finished the season 23-43 and ended up with the eighth pick in the draft, a pick that would eventually become Terrence Ross. Had the Raptors lost the final game of the season to the then-New Jersey Nets, Toronto would have jumped up to the sixth spot in the draft, where the Trail Blazers eventually took Lillard who had reportedly worked out for the Raptors.

It would take a massive deal for Toronto to pry Lillard loose from Portland today, but the Raptors are one of just a few expected 2021-22 contending teams with a full allotment of first-round draft picks at their disposal. Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster have previously shown a willingness to make splashy moves in the past and adding Lillard would certainly put Toronto right back into title contention.

Further Reading

Shoulda, Coulda, Woulda: Kyle Lowry could have made a difference for the Lakers

Norman Powell sees similarities in 2021 Trail Blazers and 2019 Raptors

Potential NHL cross-border approval may be a sign of hope for Raptors