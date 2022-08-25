Skip to main content
Report: Jazz Have Multiple Offers for Donovan Mitchell, Knicks Not Close

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are not close to a deal for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and now multiple teams have begun making trade proposals

With Kevin Durant off the board and the Utah Jazz continuing to make moves Thursday morning, all eyes have turned to Donovan Mitchell as the next big piece to move this summer.

The New York Knicks have been the favorites in the Mitchell sweepstakes for months now, but talks have stalled and nothing is imminent, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones

"As those talks have lingered, the Jazz have begun fielding offers from other teams, league sources tell The Athletic. As of Thursday morning, the Jazz have multiple offers on the table for Mitchell from teams other than the Knicks that they deem intriguing and worth pursuing, according to sources." - Tony Jones

It's unclear who the offers are from, though the proposed deals are considered "worth pursuing," per Jones, should discussions with the Knicks falter.

If Mitchell is traded, the 25-year-old guard reportedly would like to play for the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, or Miami Heat, according to Jones. The Nets, however, can't acquire Mitchell while Ben Simmons remains on the roster and the Heat don't have the assets Utah is looking for in a Mitchell trade.

The Toronto Raptors appear to be on the outside of any discussions for Donovan Mitchell and haven't been mentioned as a possible destination. However, until Christian Koloko, Toronto's second-round pick, is signed to a deal the Raptors will continue to lurk in trade talks as a possible partner with enough flexibility to pull off a big trade.

