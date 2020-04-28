AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Vince Carter at peace with his final NBA season

AaronRose

April 10 was supposed to be Vince Carter's final time in Toronto.

The 43-year-old was supposed to walk through those Scotiabank Centre doors one final time and raise his hand to what undoubtedly would have been a standing ovation from Raptors fans. That night, like the recent ones before it, would have been a night to honour what Carter did for Toronto and Canadian basketball. It would have been a night to bury the hatchet and make amends for how his tenure in Toronto ended because many — dare I say most — Raptors fans have moved on from those darker days in the mid-2000s and that's something Carter couldn't be more thankful for.

"It's an unbelievable feeling,” Carter told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix of his healed relationship with the city he started in. “It's really impossible to explain. But it's refreshing, satisfying, and makes the walk out of the door satisfying and peaceful, when that door closes."

There's no telling if the NBA regular season will return this year. If it doesn't, the Atlanta Hawks and Vince Carter will have played their final game. It was something that wasn't lost on the 22-year NBA veteran when he walked off the court for the final time against the Knicks just hours after the NBA shut down on March 12.

If that was his final time on an NBA court, Carter told Mannix he's at peace with his career and how it finished.

"It's one of those situations I have zero control over," Carter said. "So that's just how it goes. I looked at the positive side of it. And that if it was my last game, I ended on a pretty cool note."

*The full interview can be found on Sports Illustrated's NBA page.*

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AJ Lawson, Andrew Nembhard declare for NBA draft

South Carolina's AJ Lawson, Florida's Andrew Nembhard to test NBA draft waters

AaronRose

NBA to begin reopening practice facilities where permitted

Voluntary workouts to be allowed where stay-at-home orders have eased

AaronRose

Scotiabank Arena to become giant kitchen during pandemic

MLSE working to create 10,000 meals a day for Toronto's healthcare workers

AaronRose

Karim Mane to test NBA draft waters

Five-star Canadian basketball prospect Karim Mane entering NBA draft

AaronRose

Fred VanVleet putting contract situation into perspective

NBA's COVID-19 stoppage could cost Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet millions in contract earnings

AaronRose

Canada Basketball should have NBA players in Olympic qualifiers

Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be available for 2021 Victoria Olympic qualifiers, according to Canada Basketball president Glen Grunwald

AaronRose

Michael Jordan found his kryptonite in Toronto

Michael Jordan averaged just 20.5 points per game against the Toronto Raptors

AaronRose

by

Laur52

Crestwood's Trevon Thomas' recruiting turned upside-down by COVID-19

Crestwood's Trevon Thomas looking for college offers after high-major programs interest disappeared as pandemic worsened

AaronRose

Sam Mitchell reportedly being considered as coach for new G-League team

Sam Mitchell may be Jalen Green's newest coach in NBA G-League, according to ESPN

AaronRose

Jalen Green's decision could have ripple effect in Canada

Karim Mane, Charles Bediako and Elijah Fisher could be among the top Canadian basketball players following Jalen Green's path

AaronRose