Vince Carter at peace with his final NBA season

April 10 was supposed to be Vince Carter's final time in Toronto.

The 43-year-old was supposed to walk through those Scotiabank Centre doors one final time and raise his hand to what undoubtedly would have been a standing ovation from Raptors fans. That night, like the recent ones before it, would have been a night to honour what Carter did for Toronto and Canadian basketball. It would have been a night to bury the hatchet and make amends for how his tenure in Toronto ended because many — dare I say most — Raptors fans have moved on from those darker days in the mid-2000s and that's something Carter couldn't be more thankful for.

"It's an unbelievable feeling,” Carter told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix of his healed relationship with the city he started in. “It's really impossible to explain. But it's refreshing, satisfying, and makes the walk out of the door satisfying and peaceful, when that door closes."

There's no telling if the NBA regular season will return this year. If it doesn't, the Atlanta Hawks and Vince Carter will have played their final game. It was something that wasn't lost on the 22-year NBA veteran when he walked off the court for the final time against the Knicks just hours after the NBA shut down on March 12.

If that was his final time on an NBA court, Carter told Mannix he's at peace with his career and how it finished.

"It's one of those situations I have zero control over," Carter said. "So that's just how it goes. I looked at the positive side of it. And that if it was my last game, I ended on a pretty cool note."

*The full interview can be found on Sports Illustrated's NBA page.*