What if the Raptors always made the right draft pick?

Hindsight is 20/20 and it's easy took back and see who the Toronto Raptors should have drafted years later. But what if the Raptors always drafted the best player?

In order for this hypothetical team to actually exist, we need to throw out contracts because it would be a little too star studded to fit under the salary cap.

That being said, the Raptors draft picks might look like this:

2009 Draft: 9th pick: DeMar DeRozan (Actual pick: DeRozan)

2010 Draft: 13th pick: Eric Bledsoe (Actual pick: Ed Davis)

2011 Draft: 5th pick: Kawhi Leonard (Actual pick: Jonas Valanciunas)

2012 Draft: 8th pick: Draymond Green; 37: Khris Middleton; 56: Kent Bazemore (Actual picks: Terrence Ross; Quincy Acy; Tomislav Zubcic)

2013 Draft: No picks

2014 Draft: 20th pick: Clint Capella; 37th pick: Nikola Jokic; 59th pick: Khem Birch (Actual picks: Bruno Caboclo; DeAndre Daniels; Xavier Thames)

2015 Draft: 20th pick: Montrezl Harrell; 46th pick: Norm Powell (Actual pick: Delon Wright; Powell)

2016 Draft: 9th pick: Domantas Sabonis; 27th pick: Pascal Siakam (Actual pick: Jakob Poltl; Siakam)

2017 Draft: 23rd pick: OG Anunoby (Actual pick: Anunoby)

2018 Draft: No picks

2019 Draft: 59th pick: Terence Davis (Actual pick: Dewan Hernandez)

The starting lineup would probably look something like this: PG: Eric Bledsoe; SG Khris Middleton ; SF: Kawhi Leonard; PF: Pascal Siakam; C: Nikola Jokic

Off the bench: DeMar DeRozan; Draymond Green; Domantas Sabonis; OG Anunoby; Norm Powell; Montrezl Harrell; Terence Davis; Kent Bazemore; Khem Birch; Clint Capella

The hardest decision was probably picking the 2017 draft. The Raptors drafted Anunoby over Kyle Kuzma and Derrick White. Considering Anunoby is already one of the NBA's premiere defenders and he just looked to be breaking out before the NBA shut down, it was probably the right pick for Toronto.