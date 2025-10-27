How to watch, listen and stream Raptors vs. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
The Toronto Raptors are finishing their Texas two-step with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs to complete their back-to-back.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Raptors vs. Spurs matchup:
Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Details
• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs
• Date: Monday, October 27
• Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EST
• Location: Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, Texas
What channel is Raptors vs. Spurs on?
Raptors vs. Spurs will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream Raptors vs. Spurs live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Raptors injury report
• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - forearm)
Spurs injury report
• C Luke Kornet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
• SF Lindy Waters III (QUESTIONABLE - eye)
• C Kelly Olynyk (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Raptors vs. Spurs preview
The Raptors are facing their first back-to-back of the season, but so are the Spurs, though they are facing slightly different circumstances.
The Spurs beat the Brooklyn Nets at home on Sunday afternoon, so they are not traveling and they have a few hours of rest on the Raptors, who just played last night against the Dallas Mavericks in a losing effort. Regardless of what's happened in the past, the Raptors and Spurs are marching forward to this game.
For the Spurs, their strategy is simple: feed Victor Wembanyama. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 33.3 points per game so far this season, making an early case to be the MVP if the Spurs can continue to play like they have in the first three matchups of the year.
The Spurs are 3-0 to start the year because things are clicking on all cylinders. Wembanyama looks like the player scouts hyped him up to be, No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper looks as advertised and last year's reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle appears to have taken a step in the right direction.
It will be a tall task for the Raptors, who are coming off a loss in which they gave up 139 points. Their defense will have to step up if the team wants to leave Texas with a win before heading back home from the quick two-game road trip.