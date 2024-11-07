Kings Owner Sides With Former Raptors Star In Feud With Drake
Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé is siding with DeMar DeRozan.
The 67-year-old multi-millionaire showed up to Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors in a t-shirt that read "they not like us," a lyric from Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us." The shirt is part of the ongoing rap feud between Lamar, DeRozan, and Toronto rapper Drake.
Ranadivé wore the shirt in response to Drake's comments during last week's Kings game in Toronto in which Drake said he would tear down a DeRozan's banner if the Raptors organization ever decided to retire DeRozan's jersey. Drake further called DeRozan a "goof" and was shown ridiculing DeRozan following the game.
DeRozan and Drake were previously close friends dating back to DeRozan's time in Toronto. When DeRozan was traded to San Antonio in 2018, Drake's heartfelt Instagram post called DeRozan a "brother." That post has since been deleted as their relationship has deteriorated this year. Drake gave DeRozan a shoutout in his song "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," noting how much Toronto loves DeRozan.
The impetus for their public falling out came when DeRozan appeared in Lamar's music video for "Not Like Us" and was later seen on stage dancing alongside Lamar. The song makes multiple allegations about Drake and includes one lyric suggesting Toronto didn't deserve DeRozan.
DeRozan responded to Drake's comments by saying Drake would have a long way to climb if he wanted to tear down the banner one day.
Drake has been the global ambassador for the Raptors organization since 2013.