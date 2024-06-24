Report: Scottie Barnes to Sign Mega Contract Extension with Raptors
Scottie Barnes is signing his extension.
It was merely a formality this summer following an All-Star season for the third-year Toronto Raptors forward. There was nothing much to negotiate but now Barnes is expected to sign a five-year max contract worth up to $270 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
It's unclear exactly what Barnes' contract will be worth until the official salary cap numbers are announced following this upcoming season but Barnes' deal will likely eat up 25 percent of Toronto's salary cap beginning in 2025-26.
Barnes' contract will likely look more like $224.9 million over five years with a 15 percent trade kicker should Toronto move the 22-year-old at any point in the next five seasons.
The $270 million figure represents a 30 percent supermax that Barnes would only qualify for if he earns All-NBA honors or is named the Defensive Player of the Year next season. Considering Toronto isn't expected to be a playoff team next season, it seems unlikely Barnes jumps into the All-NBA conversation without a significant jump in his performance.
The deal does cement Barnes as the key building block for Toronto moving forward. He'll join RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick on multi-year deals with Immanuel Quickley expected to re-sign with the Raptors at some point in free agency.
Barnes' contract cannot become official until July 6 when NBA free agency officially begins.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 34.1% from behind the arc this past season.