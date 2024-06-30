New Details Emerge About Raptors Contract Extension With Scottie Barnes
Scottie Barnes' should be in Toronto for at least the next six years.
The 22-year-old forward reportedly inked a five-year max contract extension with the Toronto Raptors that will pay Barnes at least 224.9 through the 2029-30 season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week. The deal could increase to $270 million if Barnes earns All-NBA honors or is named the league's defensive player of the year next season.
There hadn't been much for Toronto to negotiate with Barnes.
A max contract had always been a foregone conclusion and if Barnes makes an All-NBA team next season, Toronto should be thrilled that he's taken another jump.
The one lingering question had been the situation surrounding the final year of Barnes' deal. Most rookie max extensions do not include player options but it's not unprecedented. Luka Doncic and Trae Young's contracts both had fifth-year player options and Barnes could have tried to fight the Raptors to get one.
That, however, appears not to be the case.
Barnes' deal has no player options in it, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. That should give Toronto a little more time to build a core around Barnes before the 6-foot-9 All-Star hits free agency down the road.
Immanuel Quickley's deal is not believed to include a player option in it either, meaning Toronto has two of its key building blocks under contract for through at least 2028-29 before Quickley's deal will come up.
If Barnes' contract does not jump to the supermax next season, he and Quickley will be making roughly 46% of the team's salary cap combine.