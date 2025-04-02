Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Considered League's MVP by Latest ESPN Poll
The NBA’s MVP appears to be coming back to Canada.
In ESPN’s final straw poll of the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is widely expected to edge out Nikola Jokic for the league’s top individual honor. If the prediction holds, the Oklahoma City Thunder star would become the first Canadian to win MVP since Steve Nash earned back-to-back honors in 2004–05 and 2005–06.
Gilgeous-Alexander received 77 of 100 first-place votes, with Jokic collecting the remaining 23. The two stars swept all first- and second-place selections, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum finished a distant third and fourth, respectively. Donovan Mitchell and LeBron James followed as the fifth and sixth top vote getters, respectively.
The Toronto native is having a career year, leading the NBA in scoring at 32.8 points per game while shooting 52% from the field and 37.5% from three. He has powered the Thunder to the league’s best record, cementing their status as legitimate championship favorites heading into the playoffs.
Jokic, meanwhile, has delivered another exceptional season, averaging 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game while leading the league in advanced metrics. The only real knock on his MVP case is Denver’s place in the standings, sitting 16.5 games behind Oklahoma City in the West. Otherwise, he’s putting together arguably the best campaign of his already decorated career.
At this point, it would take a dramatic shift in voter sentiment to unseat Gilgeous-Alexander as the favorite. Sportsbooks list him at -4000 to win the award, implying a 97.6% chance.