Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Raptors Ambassador Drake in Latest Music Video
Kendrick Lamar may have DeMar DeRozan in his corner, but Drake just enlisted an NBA superstar in his latest music video.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard and soon-to-be MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes a brief cameo in the black-and-white visual for “NOKIA,” casually debuting his upcoming Converse signature sneaker, the SHAI001, while sporting a bold Vaffanculo jacket. The track has been one of the most streamed hip-hop songs since its release in March.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s appearance comes nearly a year after DeRozan was featured in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” a scathing diss track aimed at Drake that sparked a rift between the former Raptors star and Toronto’s hometown icon. Once close friends, the divide deepened when DeRozan joined Lamar on stage last summer to dance during a performance of the track.
The feud escalated earlier this season when Drake, during an on-air appearance at a Raptors game, called DeRozan a “goof” and said he would tear down his jersey from the rafters at Scotiabank Arena if the team ever decided to retire his No. 10.
Drake, meanwhile, has shown nothing but support for Gilgeous-Alexander. During a 2024 performance in Oklahoma City, he praised the Thunder star from the stage.
“He’s the future of the NBA. His name is Shai Gilgeous,” Drake said in March 2024. “We both rep the six, but he loves the [expletive] out of y’all.”
Earlier this season, Gilgeous-Alexander embraced Drake at halftime during a Raptors game in Toronto. It was one of the few home games Drake attended this season in his usual courtside seat.
Drake has served as the Raptors’ global ambassador since 2013.