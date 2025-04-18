Sons of Hakeem Olajuwon Join Canada Basketball U-19 Training Camp Roster
Canada Basketball’s U-19 camp is getting a touch of NBA royalty.
Abdul Aziz and Abdul-Malik Olajuwon, the sons of Basketball Hall of Famer and former Toronto Raptors center Hakeem Olajuwon, are among 47 athletes invited to Canada Basketball’s U-19 men’s national team assessment camp this weekend in Toronto.
The camp will serve to identify the country’s top young talent ahead of the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup set to take place this summer in Lausanne, Switzerland.
While the Olajuwon name naturally draws attention, it’s Abdul Aziz who is starting to build a name for himself as a prospect. The 6-foot-6 wing is considered a four-star recruit in the class of 2026 by ESPN and continues to develop at the high school level. His younger brother, Abdul-Malik, is a 5-foot-9 point guard in the 2027 recruiting class and remains early in his basketball journey. Both currently attend high school in Sugar Land, Texas.
Other notable invitees include 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, the towering Quebec native who redshirted this past season at Florida, as well as several other prospects with collegiate ties. Tristan Beckford, a four-star prospect from Thornhill, is committed to the University of South Florida. Spencer Ahrens has committed to Boise State. Marial Akuentok plays for Texas Tech, and Kole Grandison is part of the Overtime Elite program.
Ramon Diaz, who led Canada’s U18 team to a bronze medal at the 2024 FIBA Americas Championship, returns as head coach. Canada is currently ranked 10th in FIBA’s boys age-group rankings.