St. John’s Forward Aaron Scott Reportedly Set to Work Out for Toronto Raptors
St. John’s forward Aaron Scott will reportedly work out for the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to David Berov of the Eye on the Storm Podcast.
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound senior offers a blend of length, experience, and floor-spacing potential that fits the mold Toronto often targets for development. The Raptors have consistently shown interest in wings who can stretch the floor, play multiple positions, and contribute within a team structure. Scott fits that profile.
In his lone season at St. John’s, Scott averaged 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals across 36 games, starting 30. He ranked among the Big East’s top 10 in both offensive rebounding and steals per game.
Scott’s perimeter shooting has fluctuated throughout his college career. He hit 40.8% of his threes as a sophomore and 37% as a junior at North Texas before dipping to 29.3% this past season under Rick Pitino. However, he shot a career-best 81% from the free throw line at St. John’s, suggesting continued growth and potential as a shooter.
While not a high-usage scorer, Scott embraced his role. He played within the flow of the offense, defended, and spaced the floor. His season included standout moments, most notably a 22-point, five-three-pointer performance against Villanova. He helped lead St. John’s to a 31-5 record and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Scott is not expected to be drafted, but his size, shooting flashes, and willingness to play a role could make him a strong candidate for a two-way contract or a G League opportunity with Raptors 905.