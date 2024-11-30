Takeaways for Toronto as Scottie Barnes Stars Despite Raptors Loss to Heat
Miami Heat 121, Toronto Raptors 111
Barnes Doing It All
Scottie Barnes went back to the basics.
Wednesday’s game hadn’t been Barnes’ best. He attempted 12 three-pointers and was far too willing to settle for pull-up jumpers. It wasn’t bad per se, but not what Barnes is best at.
Against Miami, Barnes did what he does best.
He started by knocking down a couple of catch-and-shoot threes to get into the groove. But he didn't stop there. He repeatedly attacked the restricted area, exploiting every opportunity inside. When the Heat sent extra defenders his way, Barnes displayed his playmaking chops. First, he found a wide-open Jonathan Mogbo for a three-pointer. Later, he patiently waited as Miami threw a third defender at him before dishing it out to Ochai Agbaji for a third-quarter triple.
In the fourth, Barnes dialed it up again. He found Agbaji for another bucket before connecting with RJ Barrett for a crucial three-pointer that pulled the Raptors within eight midway through the quarter. It was part of Barrett's game-high 25-point effort.
Barnes tried to rally Toronto back, finishing a layup inside to pull the Raptors to within seven, but that was as close as the Raptors would get. A three-pointer from Bam Adebayo put Toronto away for good as Barnes finished the night with his sixth career triple-double scoring 24 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Four Rookies
The Raptors decided to shake things up at the start of the second quarter, handing the keys to Barnes and rolling out a lineup featuring four rookies. For a surprisingly effective two-minute stretch, the young guns held their own.
Ja’Kobe Walter, making his second start of the season with Gradey Dick sidelined, continued to look solid. In the second quarter, he whipped a no-look pass to Poeltl to put Toronto up by three, then casually pulled up for a mid-range jumper without hesitation. On the defensive end, he was just as steady. Twice, he locked down Duncan Robinson, smothering Miami’s sharpshooter and forcing a shot clock violation late in the second.
The Raptors kept Walter in for the closing minutes, letting the rookie first-round pick get some valuable developmental reps in big moments. His defense on Terry Rozier was stellar in the final moments, but a crucial turnover as he tried to convert a layup proved costly.
Third Quarter Woes
If not for some early turnover troubles, the Raptors might have been poised to jump all over Miami. Toronto's offense was hitting field goals, and the Heat were scrambling to find any sort of rhythm.
Then halftime happened.
Miami deployed their league-renowned zone defense late in the third quarter, and Toronto's offense begun to sputter. Twice, the Heat unleashed 10-0 runs as they began raining down three-pointers.
The Raptors tried to punch back after a timely timeout from head coach Darko Rajaković. RJ Barrett worked his way inside for a tough finish, a play that seemed to inject some life back into Toronto. But Tyler Herro had other ideas. A pair of threes from him sank the Raptors deeper into a hole they couldn't climb out of.
Up Next: Miami Heat
The Raptors will return home and do it over again against the Heat who will come to Toronto for a Sunday night tipoff at 6 p.m. ET.