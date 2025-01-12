Takeaways for Toronto as Raptors See Shooting Progress in Loss to Pistons
Detroit Pistons 123, Toronto Raptors 114
Three-Point Barrage
A hot three-point shooting night can change everything.
Both Detroit and Toronto seemed unstoppable from deep for much of Saturday night, trading open threes seemingly all night. But in the fourth quarter, missed free throws and a good look from Gradey Dick that wouldn’t fall proved costly for the Raptors.
Immanuel Quickley did his best to keep Toronto in the game, hitting a clutch pull-up three midway through the fourth to bring the Raptors within a bucket. Moments later, he turned a pick-and-roll with Jakob Poeltl into a tough baseline jumper, capping a stellar 25-point performance—his season high.
Detroit’s shooting, however, never cooled off. A quick-release three from Malik Beasley above the break in the final two minutes put Toronto in a hole they couldn’t climb out of. It capped a 19-for-33 three-point shooting night from the Pistons.
The silver lining for the Raptors is that their three-point shooting appears to be trending in the right direction. After shooting 14-for-31 against Cleveland, they followed with a 16-for-38 performance against Detroit. While this level of efficiency won’t happen every night, edging closer to league-average from deep and increasing attempts could be a recipe for brighter days ahead.
Birthday Boy Blow-Up
If this is the final month of Chris Boucher’s tenure with the Toronto Raptors, the franchise’s all-time leading bench scorer is making the most of it.
After dropping 23 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, the Canadian forward celebrated his 32nd birthday with another solid performance, dropping 14 points against Detroit. He anchored Toronto’s second unit in the first half, flipping the game’s momentum by erasing a 13-point Pistons lead with a barrage of three-pointers. Boucher drilled four threes in the opening quarter alone, including a pull-up triple in the final seconds to pull the Raptors even with Detroit.
While Boucher’s recent play likely won’t drastically shift his trade value—teams already have a clear picture of the seventh-year veteran—it certainly doesn’t hurt. His resurgence lately should certainly prompt some interest from contenders in need of a little more frontcourt depth ahead of the postseason.
Bench Boys
Chris Boucher wasn’t the only one making a difference off the Raptors’ bench on Saturday. Rookie point guard Jamal Shead continues to showcase his potential with a blend of emerging offensive skills and tenacious defense. Toronto has been giving Shead extended opportunities lately, and he’s made the most of them, contributing 10 points and five assists against Cleveland.
Meanwhile, Bruce Brown chipped in with his best performance of the season, scoring 14 points while on two of Toronto’s seven three-pointers off the bench, providing a steady hand for Toronto's second unit.
On-Ball Barnes
The Raptors entered the season planning to use Scottie Barnes primarily as an off-ball defender. The idea was to leverage his instincts and versatility as a help defender while assigning someone else—usually RJ Barrett—to handle the opposing team’s top offensive threats.
That plan hasn’t exactly panned out.
Barrett has yet to emerge as a true defensive difference-maker, prompting Toronto to lean on Barnes as their go-to stopper. On Thursday, Barnes was tasked with trying to slow down Darius Garland in the fourth quarter. By Saturday, he was matched up against Cade Cunningham from the opening tip.
It’s a demanding role for Barnes, especially if he’s also expected to shoulder the team’s heaviest offensive load. But until the Raptors find another wing capable of handling those tough assignments, it seems Barnes will continue to take on the league’s best scorers.
Up Next: Golden State Warriors
The Raptors will return home to host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.