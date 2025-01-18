Takeaways For Toronto as Raptors Fall to Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 130, Toronto Raptors 112
Barrett’s Playmaking
RJ Barrett is showing significant growth in his offensive game.
Before joining the Raptors last season, the Canadian forward had never averaged more than three assists per game during his time in New York. He was often labeled as a one-dimensional scorer, known primarily for his strong left-handed drives but lacking versatility.
In Toronto, that narrative is beginning to shift.
Barrett showcased his improved playmaking against Milwaukee, turning extra defensive attention into opportunities for his teammates. In the second quarter, he delivered a one-handed dart to the far corner, setting up Bruce Brown for an open three. Moments later, he threaded a one-handed bounce pass through traffic to a cutting Scottie Barnes. When the Bucks double-teamed him in the paint, Barrett responded with a smart feed to Kelly Olynyk for an easy bucket.
It’s been a remarkable evolution for Barrett, who finished Friday night with 21 points and 10 assists in 29 minutes. Despite his efforts to keep Toronto’s offense moving, an offensive explosion from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks ultimately overwhelmed the Raptors.
Too Physical
Toronto’s plan Wednesday against the Boston Celtics was to set the tone early with tough, physical basketball. After coming out flat in their previous meeting, the Raptors opened with two quick fouls — a calculated move to make a statement, according to Davion Mitchell.
“We gonna be physical throughout this game,” Mitchell said post-game. “They can't call every foul.”
Turns out, they can.
Toronto’s physical approach proved ineffective against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who relentlessly attacked the paint and drew fouls at will. Antetokounmpo alone earned 12 free throw attempts in the first half, fueling a Bucks offense that erupted for 27 points before the break.
The Raptors — who lead the league in personal fouls this season — had recently shown improvement in defending without fouling. That progress evaporated Friday, as Toronto’s defensive discipline broke down and allowed Milwaukee to dominate at the line.
After doing a great job of limiting Antetokounmpo in their last meeting, Toronto couldn't slow the two-time MVP who led the way with 35 points including 11 from the charity stripe to go with 12 rebounds.
Bench Notes:
With Ochai Agbaji sidelined with a hand injury, Toronto recalled Jonathan Mogbo from the G League and had the rookie second-round pick in the rotation for first-quarter action. He was in before both Kelly Olynyk and Chris Boucher, giving Toronto a little more wing depth to go against Antetokounmpo.
Both Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown looked solid, cashing in four three-pointers between the two of them. Brown had a season-high 17 points in 20 minutes
Up Next: Orlando Magic
The Raptors will have the weekend off before hosting the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.