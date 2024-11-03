Takeaways from Raptors Upset Victory Over Kings on Vince Carter Night
Toronto Raptors 131, Sacramento Kings 128 (OT)
Carter's 15
It was Vince Carter's night.
That's why fans packed Scotiabank Arena early Saturday night waiting for the festivities to start. The night was full of pagentry as the organization raised Carter's No. 15 to the rafters.
"Listen this is important," Carter said to the sellout crowd. "When that jersey goes up, it’s not just Carter 15 going up. It’s all of us going up. The memories that have been created over six years however you view it, go up tonight. Hear me again. The memories however you view it goes up tonight. So I hope and pray we enjoy our jersey being retired forever. Toronto. Thank you to you all.”
The crowd that once vilified Carter and booed him as much or worse than anyone else in Toronto sports history stood in applause honoring Carter as the banner slowly lifted into the rafters. For a moment, at least, Toronto showed its appreciation in unison for the franchise's first icon and the man who put basketball in Toronto on the map.
Gradey's Big Buckets
Gradey Dick has caught Sacramento's attention.
It started before tipoff when Kings coach Mike Brown shared high praise for Dick who has been among the league's most impressive sophomores to start the season.
"I'm not saying he's Steph or Klay, but the things he's doing. They do those things," Brown said pre-game.
When the lights came on, Dick showed out again. He bounced back from a rough start with his shot to make some crucial shots for Toronto in the fourth. He twice nailed pull-up jumpers on the right side over Malik Monk in almost identical fashion. In between the two, he intercepted a pass from De'Aaron Fox and found Ochai Agbaji for an alley-oop slam in transition.
Dick came up huge again in the final two minutes, nailing a fallaway three-pointer through contact from Fox as the Raptors tried to stave off a rally from the Kings. RJ Barrett followed it up with a three-pointer of his own, but a pair of free throws he split in the final seconds allowed Domantas Sabonis to tie it up with a tip-in that forced overtime.
In overtime, it was a stop from Dick who stood up Fox in isolation that saved Toronto. Dick forced a turnover that allowed Barrett to cash in a transition layup through contact for the three-point play. He followed it up with a floater over Keon Ellis to clinch victory for the Raptors.
Boucher Breakout
The Raptors needed to start better.
A blowout first quarter on Friday night doomed Toronto against the Los Angeles Lakers. It had been the latest in a trend of lackluster starts for the Raptors who have constantly found themselves trying to claw out of double-digit holes.
On Saturday, though, Toronto came out ready to play. Chris Boucher opened the game 5-for-5 with a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter alone, helping the Raptors muster an eight point lead heading into the break. He pushed Toronto's lead to 11 in the second quarter, continuing his torrid start with 16 points before the half.
An above-the-break three-pointer from Boucher pushed Toronto's lead to eight in the third quarter as the Kings began to rally back. It was part of a 22 point effort from Boucher who shot 8-for-12 in 20 minutes.
Agbaji Excelling
Ochai Agbaji has been a revelation for the Raptors early this year.
It's remarkable how far he's come since last season and this past summer when it looked like he was going to be borderline unplayable this year. Instead, he's repeatedly been tasked with sliding into Toronto's starting lineup for his ailing teammates and responded with some truly surprising performances.
Agbaji continues to play impactful defense for the Raptors while proving he has the kind of offensive upside that seemed unfathomable last season. He turned an impressive skip pass from RJ Barrett to the corner into a crucial fourth-quarter three for Toronto after a run by the Kings. Agbaji finished the night with 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting.
Minutes and shots will change for Agbaji when Toronto gets healthy, but if the 24-year-old wing can maintain anywhere near the offensive efficiency he's shown this season, the Raptors will be thrilled moving forward.