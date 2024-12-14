Former Collegiate Standout to Sign with Raptors 905
The Toronto Raptors G-League affiliate the Raptors 905 will reportedly sign veteran big man Frank Kaminsky, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The addition is a boost for the 905, who have been seeking frontcourt help since Branden Carlson was signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this year.
Kaminsky, a 7-foot-tall center, brings extensive NBA and international experience to the 905’s roster. The 31-year-old last played in the NBA during the 2022-2023 season, splitting time between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets. However, reduced playing time and production prompted him to explore overseas opportunities.
A former Wisconsin Badger, Kaminsky’s NBA career began with the Charlotte Hornets, who selected him ninth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He later played for the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, and Houston Rockets. Across his eight-year NBA career, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 34.9% from three-point range
The 905 have been active in recent weeks, re-signing Jared Rhoden and adding Toronto native A.J. Lawson. However, with the roster currently full, a subsequent move will be necessary to accommodate Kaminsky.