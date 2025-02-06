Report: Raptors Add 2nd Round Pick from Lakers in Deal with Heat
The Toronto Raptors have acquired a 2026 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers via the Miami Heat, according to Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy.
The pick comes as part of Toronto’s trade that sent Davion Mitchell to Miami in exchange for veteran forward PJ Tucker, cash considerations, and draft compensation. While Tucker isn’t expected to remain with the Raptors—either being rerouted in another deal before the deadline or bought out—the future pick adds another asset to Toronto’s rebuilding plans.
With this move, the Raptors now hold two second-round picks in next year’s draft including their own. Toronto has prioritized accumulating draft capital as it transitions toward a younger core, and while second-round selections don’t always guarantee impact players, they provide flexibility for potential trades or developmental prospects.
Mitchell, 26, was on an expiring contract, making it unlikely he would return to Toronto beyond this season. With the Raptors acquiring Brandon Ingram late Wednesday night, Mitchell’s future with Toronto seemed likely to come to an end.
For the Heat, Mitchell provides a defensive-minded guard who can offer depth behind Tyler Herro as Miami looks to solidify its backcourt for the playoff push.
The Raptors, meanwhile, continue to build for the future, with rookie Jamal Shead expected to take over backup point guard duties behind Immanuel Quickley moving forward.
The trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.