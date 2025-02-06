Full Details Emerge as Raptors Acquire Pelicans All-Star Forward
The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to acquire New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
The deal, which is expected to be completed ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, represents a significant move for Toronto as it looks to add another high-level offensive piece alongside Scottie Barnes. The Raptors had been engaged in talks with the Pelicans for weeks, and discussions accelerated late Wednesday night, with Toronto emerging as the frontrunner over the Atlanta Hawks.
Brown, who was acquired in the Pascal Siakam trade last season, has been widely seen as a key trade chip due to his $23 million expiring contract. Olynyk, who is under contract for one more season, helps match salaries while giving New Orleans additional frontcourt depth. Toronto is also sending a 2026 first-round pick from the Indiana Pacers, top four-protected per Josh Lewenberg of TSN, and a second-round pick to the Pelicans, though it remains unclear which second-round pick is being moved in the deal.
Ingram, 27, has been sidelined since early December with an ankle injury but remains one of the league’s most versatile scoring forwards. He is averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 37.4% from three-point range in 18 games this season. His ability to create his own shot and facilitate offense makes him a valuable addition for a Raptors team looking to strengthen its core.
With the trade deadline approaching at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Toronto’s acquisition of Ingram signals a shift in strategy. Rather than embarking on a full-scale rebuild, the Raptors are investing in a proven offensive talent to complement Barnes and accelerate their return to contention.