Raptors Add Another Rotation Player to Injury Report vs. Mavericks
Davion Mitchell has popped up on the injury report for the Toronto Raptors.
The backup point guard is suddenly dealing with right hip stiffness and is now questionable to play Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Mitchell was a late addition to Toronto’s injury report on Friday.
Mitchell has yet to miss a game this season and has become a fixture in Toronto’s rotation as the team’s top point guard with Immanuel Quickley sidelined. Despite starting 13 games this year, the Raptors have recently used Mitchell off the bench as a reliable ball-handler to lead the second unit.
If Mitchell can’t play, rookie second-round pick Jamal Shead should see his role grow as Toronto’s third-string point guard. It’s possible DJ Carton sees some playing time off the bench for Toronto considering the team's lack of point guard depth right now.
Toronto has also listed Kelly Olynyk and Jakob Poeltl as questionable to play. Olynyk has been battling back spasms all season and appears to be nearing his season debut. He should provide the Raptors with more three-point shooting firepower and frontcourt size whenever he returns.
Quickley and Bruce Brown remain out for the Raptors with no clear timeline for a return.
Toronto should see Gradey Dick's playing time increase after the sophomore sharpshooter returned from injury with a 25-minute minutes restriction on Thursday. He should be in for a full allotment of playing time against the Mavericks.
Dallas will be without Dante Exum and Naji Marshall. Jaden Hardy is doubtful to play with a right ankle sprain.