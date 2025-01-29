Raptors Sharpshooter Pops Up on Injury Report for Toronto
Gradey Dick has popped up on the injury report as questionable for the Toronto Raptors ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.
The 21-year-old sharpshooter is dealing with an illness, the team announced. His status will be updated before tipoff. If he’s unable to go, Ochai Agbaji is the most likely candidate to step into the starting lineup for the Raptors.
Toronto remains without Immanuel Quickley, who continues to recover from a hip injury that has sidelined him since mid-January. There is still no timetable for his return, as he has yet to resume practicing.
Kelly Olynyk is also listed as questionable with a calf strain after missing the last two games. If he remains out, the Raptors will lean on Orlando Robinson off the bench after the 24-year-old center signed a second 10-day contract with Toronto on Tuesday.
Ja’Kobe Walter has been recalled from the G League and could see rotation minutes if Dick is unavailable. He did not play in Monday’s game. Toronto will be without Jonathan Mogbo, Ulrich Chomche, Jamison Battle, and AJ Lawson who remain on G League assignments.
For Washington, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III, and Malcolm Brogdon have all been ruled out. No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr is listed as questionable.