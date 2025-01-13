Raptors Add Ailing Guard to Injury Report vs. Warriors
Immanuel Quickley is dealing with left hip soreness, the Toronto Raptors announced Monday morning.
Quickley is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors. This marks the first time this season he has appeared on the injury report with a hip issue. Quickley played nearly 32 minutes on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons and had not been listed on Toronto's initial injury report for Monday's game.
If Quickley cannot play, the Raptors will likely start without a traditional point guard, as they did earlier in the season when Quickley was sidelined. Ochai Agbaji is expected to move into the starting lineup, while Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett will take on playmaking responsibilities.
Jamal Shead, who has emerged as Toronto’s primary backup point guard recently, will remain in that role if Quickley is out. Davion Mitchell could also re-enter the rotation as an additional point guard option off the bench.
Quickley has been limited to just nine games this season due to a pelvic injury earlier in the year and a UCL sprain that sidelined him for over a month. The Raptors have had only a four-game sample size with their traditional starting lineup fully healthy this season.
Toronto has recalled Jonathan Mogbo, Eugene Omoruyi, and Jamison Battle from the G League, making all three players available against Golden State. AJ Lawson and Ulrich Chomche remain on assignment with Raptors 905.
The Warriors are managing their own injuries, with Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Gary Payton II all ruled out against Toronto. Draymond Green is listed as questionable due to illness.