Raptors Center Pops Up on Injury Report Ahead of Thunder Matchup
Jakob Poeltl has suddenly popped up on the injury report for the Toronto Raptors.
The 29-year-old center is now questionable to play Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder with an illness, the Raptors announced Thursday morning. It's the first time Poeltl has appeared on the injury report for Toronto this season.
If Poeltl cannot play, the Raptors will turn to Bruno Fernando and Jonathan Mogbo to handle frontcourt duties against Oklahoma City. It would likely make an already tough matchup even more difficult as Poeltl has become indispensable for the Raptors this season.
Toronto went 4-28 without Poeltl last season and would once again have a very tough time replacing him if he's forced to miss any time this year.
The Raptors have been without backup center Kelly Olynyk all season as he continues to deal with back spasms. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return this year, though he has been doing some shooting following practices.
Toronto remains without Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown and has ruled out Jamison Battle, DJ Carton, and Ulrich Chomche who are all on G League assignment with the Raptors 905. Battle, Jamal Shead, Mogbo, and rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter will all start for the 905 on Thursday morning and will likely see playing time for the Raptors on Thursday night.
Gradey Dick remains questionable with a calf injury.
The Thunder will get Alex Caruso back after a five-game absence for the 30-year-old All-Defensive guard. Oklahoma City will, however, be without Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Nikola Topic, and Ousmane Dieng.