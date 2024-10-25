Report: Raptors Amend Backup Center's Contract To Add Flexibility
Bruno Fernando's contract has not guaranteed yet.
According to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy, the Toronto Raptors have negotiated with Fernando to postpone his guarantee date to keep his contract non-guaranteed until Jan. 6. The decision gives Toronto a little more flexibility to determine what to do with its final roster spot while Fernando continues to prove he's worthy of taking over the organization's third-string center role.
Fernando's one-year, $2.4 million minimum contract was initially supposed to guarantee on opening night but after a lackluster showing this preseason it appears as though Toronto wasn't ready to fully commit to the 26-year-old quite yet.
Toronto will pay Fernando a prorated portion of his contract for each day he's on the roster and can part ways with the 6-foot-9 big man without penalty until his contract becomes fully guaranteed.
It's unlikely the Raptors waive Fernando with Kelly Olynyk still tending to an ongoing back injury. However, Fernando's performance on opening night and his dissapointing play throughout the preseason may force Toronto to part ways with the Angolan center once Olynyk returns.
The Raptors opted to keep Fernando over Branden Carlson, the rookie undrafted center Toronto scooped up earlier this summer and had previously signed to a two-way contract. Carlson was waived from his two-way deal to make room for sharpshooter Jamison Battle while Fernando temporarily clinched Toronto's final spot as a bench big.
Fernando appeared in 45 games last season for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 58.3% from the field.