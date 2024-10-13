Raptors & Celtics Share Lengthy Injury Reports for Sunday's Game
The Toronto Raptors are still shorthanded.
RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, Ja'Kobe Walter, Kelly Olynyk, and Garrett Temple have all been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. It's the second straight preseason game that Toronto has been without the six players.
It's unclear why Olynyk and Temple are sidelined, but it's likely just extra time off for two of the team's most veteran players. Quickley and Walter are expected to be back at some point relatively soon while Barrett and Brown are a little further away.
The Celtics have opted to rest all its star players as they're on a rare back-to-back in the preseason. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Luke Kornet, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porziņģis will all be sidelined against Toronto.
The Raptors plan to start the same group as Friday's preseason loss to the Washington Wizards. Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl will be joined by Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, and Davion Mitchell. While Quickley isn't expected to miss time into the regular season, but if Barrett does, it appears Agbaji will slide into the starting unit to replace him.
Bruno Fernando should get another long look off the bench for Toronto as the Raptors try to solidify their bench rotation in the front court. Fernando is competing with guard Jahmi'us Ramsey for the final guaranteed contract this season.
Toronto will return home following the game to take on the Celtics on Tuesday in their lone home game of the preseason this year.