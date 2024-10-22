Raptors & Cavaliers Share Injury Reports For Season Opener
RJ Barrett is officially out for Wednesday night's season opener.
The Toronto Raptors released their first injury report of the season and it's a long one. Barrett, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Ja'Kobe Walter have all been ruled out against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Barrett appears to be the closest to a return from an AC joint injury he suffered in the preseason. He is considered "day-to-day," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Tuesday. However, the 24-year-old has yet to be cleared for contact and it appears unlikely that he'll be ready to go for Toronto's first couple of games.
Walter is about a week or two behind Barrett as he works his way back from his AC joint injury. He's been shooting around at practice but has also not been cleared for contact.
The situation surrounding Olynyk is a little more vague. He's been battling a back strain since the preseason. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for but he has yet to return to practice.
Brown has begun doing some light activities but he appears to be the furthest from his return of Toronto's four injured players.
Immanuel Quickley is not on Toronto's injury report but he continues to battle a left thumb sprain. He'll wear a protective brace on his left hand during Wednesday's game.
The Cavaliers will be near full strength in the opener with Max Strus the lone absentee for Cleveland. He's battling a right ankle sprain.
Toronto will tip off its regular season at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.