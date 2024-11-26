Raptors & Pelicans Share Lengthy Injury Reports
Gradey Dick will remain out Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out the sophomore shooting guard who continues to tend to a left calf contusion he suffered Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It'll be the second straight game Toronto has played without Dick.
The Raptors will, however, have Ja'Kobe Walter active after the organization recalled the rookie guard from the G League following Dick's injury. Walter was unable to join the team in time for Monday's game but will be available off the bench against New Orleans.
Bruce Brown continues to remain out as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery. Toronto had hoped he'd be back at some point on this road trip, but it's unclear if he'll be able to return before the Raptors return home on Sunday.
Kelly Olynyk and Immanuel Quickley both continue to be sidelined. Olynyk began non-contact activities last week while Quickley continues to rehab his left elbow following a UCL sprain. It's unclear when either player will return.
The Pelicans have been tending to their own slew of injuries but appear to be getting healthier ahead of Wednesday's game. Dejounte Murray is expected to make his return from a fractured hand and is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, and Jordan Hawkins are all questionable to play. Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, and Jose Alvarado have all been ruled out.