Raptors Announce Details For Annual Open Practice
The Toronto Raptors are planning a practice on the campus of McGill University next month.
The team's annual open practice will take place on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. ET at the G. Donald Love Competition Hall at McGill. Proceeds from the event will go toward providing underserved youth in Montreal with free weeks at McGill Summer Sports Camp, the team announced Tuesday.
The Raptors are holding training camp in Montreal for the first time in franchise history. Training camp will run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5 before the preseason is set to tip off against the Washington Wizards at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Oct. 6. It'll be Toronto's seventh preseason game in Montreal.
The NBA has announced an interactive exhibit in conjunction with the Raptors trip to Montreal that will honor Toronto's 30-year history in the NBA. The two-day event will begin on Oct. 4 at Crew Collective & Café in Old Montréal and feature former Raptors players including Hall of Famer Vince Carter.
Toronto is expected to sign Monteal's Quincy Guerrier to an Exhibit 10 ahead of training camp next month. The undrafted forward worked out for the Raptors ahead of the draft earlier this summer and is expected to play for the Raptors 905 this season.
The trip to Montreal will be a homecoming for Canadian forward Chris Boucher. He'll be joined on Toronto's roster by fellow Canadians RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk.
Tickets for the open practice will go on sale on Sept. 25.
The Raptors will play five preseason games this year with just one taking place at Scotiabank Arena. The regular season will tip off on Oct. 23 when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff in Toronto.