Raptors Announce Changes to Coaching Staff
The Toronto Raptors are making some tweaks to their coaching staff this summer.
Former Raptors 905 head coach Eric Khoury is getting called up to join the Raptors' coaching staff as an assistant coach on Darko Rajaković's staff, the team announced Monday. He'll be replaced by Andrew (Drew) Jones III who will take over as the sixth head coach in 905 history.
“Drew is a compassionate leader who always takes a people-first approach with everything that he does on and off the court,” Rajaković said in a press release. “He is someone that our players gravitated towards throughout the season for development and mentorship which will serve him well as head coach of the 905.”
Jones joined Toronto last season as an assistant coach under Rajaković. He'd previously worked for the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City. The 37-year-old graduated from Penn State in 2011 following a four-year career as a starting forward for the Nittany Lions.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to coach Raptors 905, continuing my development as a coach and a leader” Jones said in a statement. “After conversations with Coach Rajaković and the Raptors front office we are aligned in maintaining the tradition of developing players and coaches who can contribute at the highest level.”
Khoury rejoins Toronto's staff after the Raptors hired him as an assistant coach in 2018 to join former head coach Nick Nurse's staff. He spent two seasons as the head coach of the Raptors 905 where he tallied a 29-37 record in the G League.