Toronto Raptors Comment on Latest Jakob Poeltl Extension
Jakob Poeltl is officially back.
The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that they’ve signed the 28-year-old center to a multi-year contract extension, locking in a key piece of the franchise’s frontcourt for years to come.
Poeltl will opt into his $19.5 million player option for the 2026–27 season and tack on three more years to the deal. The extension is reportedly worth $84.5 million over those three seasons, beginning in 2027–28. He’s expected to earn approximately $26.1 million, $28.2 million, and $30.3 million annually, with the final season only partially guaranteed for $5 million, per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.
“Jakob has developed into one of the league’s top two-way centres and signing him to an extension was a top priority this offseason,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in the team’s release. “As valuable as he is on the floor, we also really appreciate his leadership and experience off-court.”
Poeltl averaged career highs of 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 29.6 minutes in 57 games last season while shooting 62.7% from the field.
Originally drafted ninth overall by Toronto in 2016, Poeltl spent four-plus seasons with the Spurs before returning via trade in 2023. Since then, he’s become Toronto’s only dependable traditional center, and the organization reportedly kept him off-limits in trade talks, including discussions involving Kevin Durant.
“Toronto has always felt like home for me. I want to be a Raptor for life,” Poeltl said. “We have a young core that’s full of potential and I believe we’re ready to take the next step.”
Now officially signed through the 2029–30 season, Poeltl will continue to anchor the middle for a Raptors team focused on building around its emerging core.