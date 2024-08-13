Raptors Announce NBA Cup Tournament Schedule For Next Season
The Toronto Raptors' in-season tournament schedule was released Tuesday by the NBA's schedulemakers.
Toronto will play four games in East Group B next season against the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, and Indiana Pacers. Groups are determined based on last year's record with Toronto representing the Eastern Conference's fourth-tier team in the group.
The Raptors will open the tournament on the road against the Bucks on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Three days later, they'll return home to host Detroit at 7 p.m. ET.
On Nov. 29, Toronto will play in Miami against the Heat at 8 p.m. before wrapping up the tournament's regular season on Dec. 3 against the Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.
The top eight teams will advance to a knock-out round featuring the top team in each of the six groups and the top two second-place finishers in each conference.
All in-season tournament games count toward the 82-game regular season for the NBA except the championship game which will take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 17.
Last season marked the inaugural season for the in-season tournament, featuring new hardwood floors and special in-season tournament jerseys across the league. Seeding for the tournament includes point differential among in-season tournament games which created some animosity among players last season.
Toronto went 1-3 in in-season tournament play last season with the team's lone victory coming against the Chicago Bulls.
This year's in-season tournament in sponsored by Emirates and will award the NBA cup.