Raptors Announce Preseason Schedule & Training Camp Location
The Toronto Raptors will play five preseason games later this year following training camp in Montreal.
It'll be the first time the organization has held training camp in Montreal with the Raptors set to begin official workouts on Oct. 1 at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), the organization announced Wednesday. Training camp will start following Media Day on Sept. 30 in Toronto.
“Montréal’s passion and enthusiasm for basketball and the Raptors is undeniable,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to spending the week in such a beautiful place and soaking up the atmosphere and culture of the city. This is an important week of basketball for our team and UQAM offers us a great facility as we prepare for the upcoming season.”
Training camp in Montreal will run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5.
Toronto will play its first preseason game on Oct. 6 against the Washington Wizards in the Canada Series game in Montreal.
On Oct. 11, the Raptors will head to Washington for their second preseason game at 7 p.m. ET against the Wizards. That'll be followed by another road game in Boston on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. ET.
The Raptors will play their lone preseason game at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. ET against the Celtics.
Preseason will wrap up on Oct. 18 when the Raptors head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The television schedule and regular season schedule for the Raptors will be announced at a later date.
Toronto held training camp in Victoria, B.C. last season.