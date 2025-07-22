Toronto Raptors Announce Preseason Schedule Following Training Camp in Calgary
The Toronto Raptors are heading back out West this fall.
For the first time in franchise history, the Raptors will hold training camp in Alberta, setting up camp at the University of Calgary’s Jack Simpson Gym from September 30 to October 2. Media Day will still take place in Toronto on Monday, September 29, before the team heads west.
“It’s been nearly a decade since we were last in Calgary – so we’re excited to be spending the better part of a week in Stampede City,” Raptors GM Bobby Webster said in a release. “Training camp is really important for our team. It’s where we come together to focus on the year ahead.”
Practices will be closed to the public, but fans in Calgary will get a chance to see the team during the annual Open Practice on Friday, October 3.
From there, the Raptors will begin their six-game preseason schedule with a Canada Series matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, October 6 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. This will mark the team’s seventh preseason game in the city.
“We love the vibe, the city, the arena, and especially the fans,” Webster said. “It’s awesome – the realization that they play for a country, not just a city, is an important moment.”
The preseason continues with a trip to Sacramento to take on the Kings on October 8 before the Raptors return to Scotiabank Arena for home games against the Celtics (Oct. 10) and Nets (Oct. 17). Road games in Washington (Oct. 12) and Boston (Oct. 15) round out the exhibition schedule.
The Raptors will open the regular season later in October.