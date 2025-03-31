Raptors Announce Rested Players vs. Bulls
Tuesday will be another rest night for RJ Barrett.
The Toronto Raptors continue to alternate rest nights for key players, with Barrett and Ochai Agbaji ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Both were active on Sunday but missed Toronto’s previous game against the Charlotte Hornets at home for rest.
Toronto plans to have Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley back in the lineup after the two starters were ruled out Sunday for rest. They’ve missed every other game as the Raptors try to limit playing time for their best players during the final stretch of the season.
The Raptors have strung together a four-game winning streak, which has essentially ended any hope of moving up in the draft lottery. The focus now is on staying ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, who sit three wins back of Toronto in the reverse standings with seven games remaining.
Toronto will also be without Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and Ulrich Chomche. Jared Rhoden is questionable with a left hand injury.
The Bulls will be on the second night of a back-to-back and could be without Josh Giddey who is tending to hip soreness Monday. Chicago has strung together a nice little stretch, winning seven of its last 10 games to solidify themselves as a play-in team in the East.