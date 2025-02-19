Raptors Announce Season-Ending Injury For Rookie Center
Ulrich Chomche’s rookie season has come to an early end.
The Toronto Raptors center suffered a partial proximal MCL tear in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday. He sustained the injury in the third quarter of Thursday’s Raptors 905 game and will now shift his focus to rehabilitation.
Chomche, selected with the 57th pick in last summer’s NBA Draft, was signed to a two-year, two-way contract as part of Toronto’s long-term development plans. The organization envisioned the 19-year-old Cameroonian center spending most of the season in the G League, where he could refine his skills and adjust to professional basketball. He appeared in 33 games with Raptors 905, averaging 7.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 23.8 minutes per game while shooting 54.4% from the field.
Chomche also made seven appearances with the Raptors, most notably in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he was called up to help fill in for the injured Jakob Poeltl. He played 12 minutes against fellow Cameroonian big man Joel Embiid in a Raptors victory over Philadelphia.
With Chomche sidelined, Toronto’s frontcourt depth remains thin. The Raptors traded Kelly Olynyk at the deadline, leaving Orlando Robinson as the only traditional center behind Poeltl. In Poeltl’s absence, rookie forward Jonathan Mogbo has been forced to step in as the team’s starting center.
Chomche will now focus on rehabbing the injury and preparing for NBA Summer League. His return timeline remains uncertain.