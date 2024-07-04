Raptors Announce Signing of Undrafted Center
The Toronto Raptors have officially inked Branden Carlson to a two-way contract for next season.
Carlson, 25, was scooped up by Toronto following the draft and will take one of the team's three two-way spots for next season alongside DJ Carton. The final spot is expected to go to Ulrich Chomche, Toronto's No. 57 pick in the NBA draft, though that deal has yet to be announced.
The 7-foot center out of Utah should provide Toronto with a little more frontcourt depth behind Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk for next season. He profiles as a floor-spacing center who averaged 17 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks for the Utes last season while shooting 37.9% from three-point range.
Carlson is an older prospect having spent five seasons in college and shouldn't need as much time in the G League as Chomche next season. He'll likely bounce between the Raptors 905 and the big club next year, filling in whenever Toronto deals with an injury to its frontcourt.
The Raptors had been looking for a third center this summer after losing Christian Koloko to injury and Jontay Porter who was involved in a gambling scandal and is now banned from the NBA. Porter had been on a two-way contract last season alongside Mouhamadou Gueye, Markquis Nowell, and Ron Harper Jr., all of whom have been waved.
Carlson spent two years as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England before enrolling as a freshman for Utah in 2019.