Raptors Tickets Go On Sale With Specialty Games Announced
Toronto Raptors tickets are now on sale.
The organization has officially released tickets on Ticketmaster for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Tickets include Toronto's one preseason game in Montreal, one preseason game in Toronto, and the remaining home games at Scotiabank Arena.
The regular season is set to tip off on Oct. 23 when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
Toronto has 80 games scheduled for the season with two more games yet to be announced. Those two games will be announced once the NBA Cup playoff is finalized and games are set for mid-December.
Nov. 2 is expected to be among the most coveted Raptors tickets this season with the organization set to retire Vince Carter's No. 15. He'll become the first player to have his jersey retired in franchise history. The ceremony will take place with DeMar DeRozan in attendance as the Raptors get set to take on the Sacramento Kings.
The Raptors have other festivities sprinkled throughout the year including their April 3 night to honor the 2010s when the Portland Trail Blazers come to town. Toronto's annual Giants of Africa night is scheduled for Dec. 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Caribbean Heritage is set for Feb. 21 against the Miami Heat. Canada Basketball night will take place on Nov. 18 against Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, and the Indiana Pacers. The 90s night is set for Feb. 5 when the Memphis Grizzlies come to Toronto.
The Raptors will also throw two special nights to honor Toronto on March 28 and April 9 in celebration of Toronto's history and culture.