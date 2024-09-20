Raptors Guard Undergoes Surgery Ahead of Season
Bruce Brown has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery ahead of training camp next month, the Toronto Raptors announced Friday.
The 28-year-old guard has been dealing with a knee injury since the end of last season and is expected to miss at least three weeks before he'll be re-evaluated. The surgery was performed on his right knee and his condition will be updated when apprporiate, the team said.
Brown had a team option worth $23 million for this season that Toronto opted to pick up. Without him, Toronto could have had an avenue to salary cap space, but the organization opted to maneuver as an over-the-cap team this summer.
The injury likely takes Brown out of the conversation for Toronto's vacant starting lineup spot to begin the season and further cements Gradey Dick as the frontrunner to take over the spot previously filled by Gary Trent Jr.
Brown has been at the center of trade speculation since Toronto acquired him from the Indiana Pacers in a deal for Pascal Siakam last season. The Raptors had conversations to move Brown at the trade deadline but were unable to acquire a first-round pick for Brown.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season, but saw his production dip once he joined the Raptors. His lingering knee injury impacted his performance toward the end of last season.
Toronto will begin training camp early next month with the regular season set to begin in just over a month. The Raptors will update Brown's status ahead of the season but it appears unlikely that he'll be ready for opening night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.