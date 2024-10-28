Raptors Get Key Starter Healthy vs. Nuggets
RJ Barrett is set to make his season debut.
The Toronto Raptors will have the Canadian forward back healthy Monday night against the Denver Nuggets, the Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said. Barrett had missed Toronto's first three games with an AC joint injury he suffered in the preseason but has now been cleared to return.
It'll be Barrett's first action since Oct. 6 when he injured himself colliding with a screen from Jonas Valanciunas. He was cleared for light contact last week and has been able to get in a couple of practices with Toronto ahead of his return.
Barrett is expected to slide back into the starting lineup with Ochai Agbaji heading to the bench. Agbaji did an admirable job holding down the small forward spot for Toronto and should fit nicely into the organization's second unit as a defense-first wing and transition scorer.
Toronto continues to be without Immanuel Quickley who will miss his third straight game. He's tending to a pelvic injury he suffered in the opener last Wednesday night. He's not expected to miss too much time with the injury.
Davion Mitchell will continue to hold down the point guard spot while Quickley is sidelined with Jamal Shead seeing playing time as Toronto's third-string point guard.
Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk have all been ruled out for Toronto as well. Ja'Kobe Walter and Ulrich Chomche have been sent on G League assignments.
The Nuggets' lone injury is DaRon Holmes II who remains sidelined.
The Raptors are +9.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 25% for Monday.