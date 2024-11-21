Raptors Coach Compares Anthony Edwards to NBA G.O.A.T.
Anthony Edwards is earning some seriously high praise.
The 23-year-old is just five years into his NBA career and he’s already drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan. The latest praise came courtesy of Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković who sees a spitting resemblance to arguably the greatest player in league history.
“I think Anthony Edwards did not turn into Steph Curry, but he’s slowly turning into Michael Jordan,” Rajaković said Thursday prior to tipoff against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “To be honest with you, Michael Jordan was my idol and the best player that I ever watched, I always admired him. I think Anthony Edwards is the closest that I’ve ever seen to Michael Jordan, just the way he moves on the court, just how competitive he is. There are amazing competitors in this league but this kid has something special, I have a ton of respect for him.”
It's a lofty comparison but Rajaković isn’t the first to draw a connection between the two. Even Jordan himself supposedly agreed with the parallel.
“I reached out to the G.O.A.T. today, Michael Jordan. Jordan said there are similarities in their games, and he agreed, so if Jordan says there are similarities, there are similarities,” Chris Broussard said on ‘First Things First’ last March.
Edwards tried to stop the comparison last season during the playoff.
“I want it to stop,” he told FOX Sports. “He's the greatest of all time. I can't be compared to him.”
Edwards is posting career-high numbers early this year, averaging 28.1 points while shooting 47.6% from the field and 42.4% from three-point range. Those numbers aren’t quite on the same level as Jordan who averaged 37.1 in his age-23 season.